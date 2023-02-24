Manchester United face a second straight trip to Spain after they were paired with Real Betis in the Europa League last 16 draw on Friday.
United eliminated La Liga leaders, Barcelona, in a blockbuster tie in the last round.
Betis are 22 points and four places further back in the table and they still pack a threat and received a bye to this round because they won their group ahead of Roma.
Premier League leaders Arsenal drew Sporting Lisbon.
More details on SportsDesk.
