Manchester United face a second straight trip to Spain after they were paired with Real Betis in the Europa League last 16 draw on Friday.

United eliminated La Liga leaders, Barcelona, in a blockbuster tie in the last round.

Betis are 22 points and four places further back in the table and they still pack a threat and received a bye to this round because they won their group ahead of Roma.

Premier League leaders Arsenal drew Sporting Lisbon.

