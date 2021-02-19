Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will sit down with Edinson Cavani to discuss the veteran striker’s future at Old Trafford.

The 34-year-old Uruguay international has impressed on and off the pitch since joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in October.

Cavani, PSG’s all-time top-scorer, signed a one-season deal with United with the option to extend by a further year.

He has scored seven goals in 24 appearances for United and Solskjaer has made no secret of his hopes to keep him at Old Trafford.

