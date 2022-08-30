Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Brazil forward Antony from Ajax, the English Premier League club announced Tuesday.

Ajax said they have agreed a transfer fee of 95 million euros (£81 million). Including add-ons, the fee could rise to 100 million euros (£86 million).

Dutch national news agency ANP said that if the deal goes through, it will be a record for an Eredivisie player, surpassing the 86 million euros maximum value of Frenkie de Jong’s move from Ajax to Barcelona three years ago.

Antony has scored 31 goals in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, and two goals in nine senior appearances for Brazil.

By moving to Old Trafford, the 22-year-old will be reunited with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, who has already brought defender Lisandro Martinez to United from the Dutch giants.

