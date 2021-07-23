Manchester United have signed England winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, the Premier League club announced Friday.
No fee for the five-year contract was disclosed but British media reports said Sancho had moved from Germany in a deal worth £73 million ($100 million) -- which would make him the second-most expensive English player of all time behind new United team-mate Harry Maguire.
“I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day,” Sancho told manutd.com.
“The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League,” the 21-year-old added.
“This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve.”
