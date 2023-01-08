The tune of ‘Football’s Coming Home’ had a different aura to it when last summer, the England women’s team delivered a first major honour since the 1966 men’s World Cup.

England football fans were gripped by the Lionesses’ journey throughout the Women’s Euro 2022 organised on home soil.

It was the tournament of records as countless historic moments were forged in what can be considered as a sliding door for the elevation of the women’s game profile.

Sarina Weigman’s England recorded several memorable moments throughout their successful run with every single player leaving its mark and inspiring young ones.

One player in particular stood out as she showcased her talent while transcending England’s fans into dreamland with her brilliant moves – Alessia Russo.

A backheel goal against Tokyo 2020 silver medalists Sweden in the semi-finals propelled Russo into stardom, with her goal being named as the tournament’s best as well.

