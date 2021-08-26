Scott McTominay has undergone groin surgery and misses this Sunday’s Premier League clash with Wolves with his club Manchester United saying they “hope to have him back soon”.

The 24-year-old midfielder starred for United in the 5-1 whipping of Leeds in their opening Premier League fixture but was only able to play a bit part role as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Southampton last Sunday.

United will hope the Scottish international makes significant progress during the upcoming international break ahead of what will be a hectic club schedule following it.

“Scott has undergone surgery for an ongoing groin injury that was causing significant pain when playing,” said the club in an official statement.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta