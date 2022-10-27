Manchester United legend Wes Brown is the face of a new Malta promotion campaign launched on Thursday, the Malta Tourism Authority said.

Called 48 Hours in Malta, the campaign sees Wes Brown in Malta, battling the summer heat and facing a series of challenges including rock climbing at Wied il-Mielaħ in Gozo, a cooking challenge, kayaking in Comino, more challenges in Mdina, with visits to Valletta and a final stop at Fomm ir-Riħ.

The campaign promotes the versatility of the Maltese Islands as a tourist destination even for short breaks.

Two videos will be launched in the coming weeks and will be shared across the entire Manchester United network all over the world.

Wes Brown will also be participating in next month’s World Travel Market in London, which is the largest travel expo worldwide, where he will continue to promote Malta, the Malta Tourism Authority said.