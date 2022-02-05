Ralf Rangnick claimed Manchester United were robbed by VAR after his side suffered a shock FA Cup exit at the hands of Championship club Middlesbrough who won 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on Friday.
Rangnick’s team crashed out in the fourth round after Anthony Elanga blazed his spot-kick over the bar in a nerve-jangling shoot-out at Old Trafford.
Swedish teenager Elanga was the only player from either team to miss in the shoot-out, leaving the forward holding his head in disbelief as Middlesbrough celebrated their stunning victory.
Jadon Sancho had put United ahead in the first half, but Matt Crooks grabbed a controversial equaliser after the interval to set the stage for Middlesbrough’s memorable upset.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us