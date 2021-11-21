Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is to be sacked as Manchester United manager, according to widespread reports on Saturday following a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford.

Solskjaer admitted he was “embarrassed” after his team’s fifth defeat in their last seven Premier League games.

The Times, The Guardian and the Manchester Evening News reported that the result of an emergency board meeting called after the Watford defeat was to bring the Norwegian’s three-year spell in charge at Old Trafford to an end.

Solskjaer signed a new three-year contract in July and will reportedly be handed a £7.5 million compensation package.

The club’s hierarchy stuck by Solskjaer during the recent international break despite humiliating home defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta