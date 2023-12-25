British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to buy a 25 percent stake in Manchester United is the latest twist in the remarkable story of one of the world’s most famous football clubs.

AFP Sport looks at the moments that helped make United a global phenomenon.

A legend is born

Although the world now knows the Old Trafford giants as Manchester United and associates the team with their vivid red shirts, their story began in different colours.

Railway workers founded Newton Heath in 1878 and, wearing “white shirts with blue cord”, they won their first recorded match 6-0 against Bolton’s reserves.

Served with a winding-up order after financial issues in 1902, Newton Heath, who wore a green-and-gold kit by then, were taken over by a group including local businessman John Henry Davies.

