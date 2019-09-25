The two teams that missed out from the greatest honour of club football last year are set to play each other for the first team this season.

Both oversaw huge changes in the club structure during the summer with Edu joining Arsenal as technical director while Manchester United acquiring Class of '92 hero Nicky Butt as the head of the first team development.

Both with an up and down start of the season, both look to forget about last season and finish in the top four to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Additions such as Nicolas Pepe and Harry McGuire are certainly of help as they seek to secure fourth spot.

The game will be played in Old Trafford at 8pm on Monday, September 30, 2019. You can watch the game on TSN2.

Manchester United

Having started the season with a huge victory of 4-0 against the other top four rivals, Chelsea, their supporters' high hopes were immediately dashed as a winless run of three games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Southampton prompted doubts about their gameplay once again.

Having had their hopes raised again when they beat Leicester City thanks to a Marcus Rashford penalty and winning against Astana, Manchester United lost 2-0 against West Ham, which deepens their problems. Can they turn a corner against Arsenal?

Arsenal

After credible wins against Newcastle and Burnley, Arsenal lost to Liverpool 3-1, which was am acceptable defeat due to the juggernaut of a team the Reds are right now. Their next game against Tottenham Hotspur was a reminder that Arsenal are a team to be reckoned with this season. After going 2-0 down they definitely deserved to win the game, however a result of 2-2 is good for their top four hopes.

Their hopes were slightly dashed in the form of a second half capitulation against Watford, in a match Arsenal were initially leading 2-0.

Arsenal has bounced back with back-to-back wins against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League followed by an impressive 3-2 victory with 10 men against Aston Villa, after being down for a large portion of the game.

Players to watch

New signing Daniel James has lit up the Premier League since his debut in August together with Pierre Emerick Aubumeyang, whose goals have led his team to fourth place.

Daniel James

The 18 million pounds signing from Championship club Swansea City had his ups and downs this season.

His diving exploits have however been counterbalanced by magnificent goals, one of which earned his side a point against Southampton to put help his side to be in a position to fight for the fourth position early in the season. The Welsh winger came close to becoming the first Manchester United to score in his first three games at Old Trafford.

Daniel James.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

The Gabonese striker ended last season as joint top scorer with Liverpool duo Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, on 22 goals. With five goals in his opening five games this season, the lethal striker is showing that he will be challenging for the Golden Boot again.

He forms part of a new-look Arsenal attack made up of Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe, with Dani Ceballos’s creativity behind them. With Alexandre Lacazette out until the end of September, Arsenal will rely on their number fourteen to create and score the opportunities set up from the young midfield.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Head to head

This fixture never stops delivering, with memorable fixtures especially when Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson used to be the managers. Will this one deliver?

Since the inception of football in England, Manchester United won the most head-to-head matches, with 99 games while the two sides drew 48 games. Arsenal won 83 games.

Last five games

March 10, 2019 - Arsenal v Manchester United - 2-0 - Premier League

January 25, 2019 - Arsenal v Manchester United - 1-3 - FA Cup

December 5, 2018 - Manchester United v Arsenal - 2-2 - Premier League

April 29, 2018 - Manchester United v Arsenal - 2-1 - Premier League

December 2, 2017 - Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United - Premier League

Managers to watch

Unai Emery took over from the legendary Arsene Wenger last year. He has more experience then Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who took over last December after a short stint as a manager of Cardiff City where he got relegated.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer seemed to be at the wheel of a racing car for his first eight games in charge, six in the league and two in the FA Cup. However, after winning 14 games out of his first 19 games, the baby-faced assassin failed to win six games from the last nine league games, ending sixth in the Premier League.

Unai Emery

Last year was not one to write home about but also not bad for a new incoming manager in the Premier League.

Arsenal ended their season with a lost final in Baku against Chelsea in the Europa League and missed out on Champions League football for a third year after losing three games out of their last four in the season.

Predictions

The signing of Harry McGuire and Aaron Wan Bissaka has sorted the Manchester United defence. But will it be enough to hold Arsenal’s attack?

On the other hand, Arsenal face problems of their own in defence.

The prediction is for a 1-1 draw with both Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Daniel James on the scoresheet.