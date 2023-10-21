Manchester United’s players paid an emotional tribute to club great and England World Cup winner Bobby Charlton before beating Sheffield United 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Charlton, who died earlier in the day at the age of 86, was one of United’s greatest ever players and a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes laid a wreath and a picture of the former attacking midfielder was displayed on a giant screen at Bramall Lane.

The crowd applauded as the players stood around the centre circle before kick-off.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay described Charlton’s death as “devastating” before kick-off.

