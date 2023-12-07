Manchester United women will be conducting a five-day training camp in Malta for a second successive year next month, the Malta Tourism Authority confirmed in a press conference on Thursday.

The Times of Malta had reported last month that the English WSL Club was set for a second successive visit to our islands after a successful trip last year which had seen them also play a friendly match with Malta women champions Birkirkara.

Now the English WSL side has asked to return early next month and are set to play a friendly match against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

“Malta is slowing growing as a sports tourism destination,” Helmut Almhof, Qmedia manager, told a news conference.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.