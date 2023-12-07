Manchester United women will be conducting a five-day training camp in Malta for a second successive year next month, the Malta Tourism Authority confirmed in a press conference on Thursday.

The Times of Malta had reported last month that the English WSL Club was set for a second successive visit to our islands after a successful trip last year which had seen them also play a friendly match with Malta women champions Birkirkara.

Now the English WSL side has asked to return early next month and are set to play a friendly match against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

“Malta is slowing growing as a sports tourism destination,” Helmut Almhof, Qmedia manager, told a news conference.

