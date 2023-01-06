Manchester United showed their class as they beat Birkirkara 10-0 in their international friendly in front of a record attendance of 1,053 people at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

The previous record for a local women’s game was 764 when Malta hosted Italy during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2020 qualifications back in 2019, at the Centenary Stadium.

The Red Devils fielded a strong starting formation which included Euro winners Mary Earps and Alessia Russo, together with captain Katie Zelem, Spain’s internationals Lucia Garcia and Ona Battle, and Canada player Adriana Leon who won the Tokyo 2020 games with her nation.

Birkirkara, on their side, also deployed their usual regular starters with youngster Valentina Rapa given the nod instead of the absent Charlene Zammit at the back as rising star Sara Saliba started upfront.

The Women’s Super League side has now wrapped up their Malta training camp as they will head back to Manchester on Sunday.

Read the full match report on sportsdesk.com.mt...