Manchester United have revealed Raphael Varane will be ruled out for up to a month after suffering a hamstring injury, adding to the French defender’s troubled start at Old Trafford.

Varane was forced off in the first half of United’s 2-2 draw at Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old had only just returned to the United side in Saturday’s victory at Tottenham after a groin problem sustained in the Nations League final.

