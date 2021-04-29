Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wednesday tried to placate angry fans of Europa League semi-final opponents Roma, who have accused the Manchester United boss of disrespecting their club.
Comments made by Solskjaer after the quarter-final triumph against Granada have angered some Giallorossi supporters, who have put up posters of the Norwegian near the Serie A club’s training ground alongside the quote: “I don’t know them and I haven’t seen them play”.
The fans have added the caption “Make sure he remembers us!”
Solskjaer, who is seeking to win his first trophy as United boss, told his pre-match press conference that the remark should be put in context.
