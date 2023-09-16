Manchester United and Chelsea are under pressure to get back on track as the Premier League returns from an international break, while Manchester City aim to maintain their perfect start to the season.

Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal are also in impressive form with 10 points from a possible 12 -- each with the chance to climb to the top of the table if champions City stumble against in-form West Ham at the London Stadium.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of this weekend’s action:

Brighton to deepen Man Utd crisis?

Defeats to Tottenham and Arsenal have already left Manchester United six points off the top of the table, dampening hopes of a first Premier League title challenge since 2013.

