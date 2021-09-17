Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said Friday he had “great optimism” for the future as the club published financial results revealing the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Annual financial figures showed total revenue for the year to June 30 -- related to a full season played during the global health crisis — was down 2.9 percent to £494.1 million ($680 million), with matchday revenue plummeting more than 90 percent.

In their previous annual results, United’s revenue dropped sharply from £627.1 million to £509 million — figures that incorporated the early months of the pandemic.

Coronavirus restrictions have badly disrupted the domestic and global football calendar, forcing matches behind closed doors and hurting matchday income.

