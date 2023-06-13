Manchester was bathed in blue on Monday as even a thunderstorm and torrential rain could not stop thousands of Manchester City fans celebrating a treble with their heroes.

City became just the second side to win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in the same season after beating Inter 1-0 in Istanbul on Saturday to become European champions for the first time.

Despite a delay to the festivities caused by the stormy weather, the streets of the city centre were still crammed to pay tribute to manager Pep Guardiola and his players.

“What a parade,” said Guardiola. “It has to be like that, no sunshine. We want rain. The perfect way.”

