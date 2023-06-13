Manchester was bathed in blue on Monday as even a thunderstorm and torrential rain could not stop thousands of Manchester City fans celebrating a treble with their heroes.
City became just the second side to win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in the same season after beating Inter 1-0 in Istanbul on Saturday to become European champions for the first time.
Despite a delay to the festivities caused by the stormy weather, the streets of the city centre were still crammed to pay tribute to manager Pep Guardiola and his players.
“What a parade,” said Guardiola. “It has to be like that, no sunshine. We want rain. The perfect way.”
Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us