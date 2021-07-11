When Roberto Mancini leads out Italy for Sunday’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley with his cherished friend Gianluca Vialli in close proximity, both men will inevitably think back to their most crushing disappointment as players on the same ground.

The two were born just a few months apart and they were known as ‘I gemelli del gol’, the goal twins, during eight glorious years together at Sampdoria.

Mancini and Vialli played together in a Samp side that won the Cup Winners’ Cup and lifted the Coppa Italia trophy three times before their crowning glory, the Scudetto in 1991, the club’s only Serie A title to this day.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta