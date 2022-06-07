Roberto Mancini said Monday that Wilfried Gnonto shouldn’t have pressure put on him despite the teen attacker’s Italy debut exciting fans still reeling from failing to qualify for the World Cup.

FC Zurich forward Gnonto set up Lorenzo Pellegrini’s goal after coming on as a substitute in Saturday’s 1-1 Nations League draw with Germany and looked at home in a new-look Azzurri side not featuring many of those who won Euro 2020.

And coach Mancini says Gnonto needs to be left in peace to develop after an explosion in interest in the 18-year-old ahead of Tuesday’s clash with League A, Group 3 leaders Hungary.

“He’s only 18 and he shouldn’t have too much pressure put on him, he needs to be left alone to develop,” Mancini told reporters.

