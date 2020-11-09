Italy coach Roberto Mancini on Monday called up three more players as cover for his squad which has been hit by coronavirus withdrawals ahead of their Nations League games, the Italian Football Federation said.

Uncapped Hellas Verona midfielder Mattia Zaccagni has been summoned for the first time and is joined by defenders Alessandro Bastoni (Inter) and Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo).

