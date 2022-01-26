Mario Balotelli has been recalled for an Italy training camp this week so that coach Roberto Mancini, speaking on Wednesday, can see if the striker is able to “help” in the World Cup playoffs in March.

“What has he promised me? Absolutely nothing,” Mancini said in an online press conference at the start of the three-day camp in Florence.

The 31-year-old striker is playing for his 10th club, Adana Demirspor in Turkey, after spending last season in Serie B with Monza.

