Mario Balotelli has been recalled for an Italy training camp this week so that coach Roberto Mancini, speaking on Wednesday, can see if the striker is able to “help” in the World Cup playoffs in March.

“What has he promised me? Absolutely nothing,” Mancini said in an online press conference at the start of the three-day camp in Florence.

The 31-year-old striker is playing for his 10th club, Adana Demirspor in Turkey, after spending last season in Serie B with Monza.

“He was called up as others have been called up. We are curious to see him again after a little time,” said Mancini, who coached Balotelli at both Inter Milan and Manchester City and recalled him in 2018, after a four-year absence from the national team, for the last three of his 36 Italy caps.

