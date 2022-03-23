Italy are aiming for World Cup glory despite having to navigate a treacherous play-off path in order to get the 2022 tournament, with North Macedonia the first barrier standing in their way.

The European champions begin a potential two-match mini campaign in Palermo on Thursday with missing a second straight World Cup a real possibility, as a trip to either Turkey or Portugal awaits should they get through their semi-final.

However coach Roberto Mancini says he is looking past the playoffs and at Qatar, where the tournament kicks off in November.

“Our goal is to win the World Cup, and to win the World Cup we have to win these two matches. There’s nothing else to say,” Mancini told reporters on Monday.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta