Roberto Mancini hailed Italy’s “extraordinary” performance after a 2-1 quarter-final win over Belgium on Friday set up a Euro 2020 last-four clash with Spain.

Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne scored first-half goals in Munich as the Italians extended their national record unbeaten streak to 32 games.

Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty to give Belgium hope, but Italy deserved the win over the world’s top-ranked team, who were without injured captain Eden Hazard.

The Azzurri will face Spain at Wembley on Tuesday in a repeat of the Euro 2012 final.

“We fully deserved this victory. My players were extraordinary,” Italy coach Mancini told broadcaster RAI.

