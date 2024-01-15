Roberto Mancini said Monday his Saudi Arabia squad had a “problem” with players not getting enough game time ahead of the Asian Cup, as domestic clubs spend big on foreign stars.

Saudi Pro League sides have splashed the cash on the likes of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo, part of a broader move into sport that will see the country host the 2034 World Cup.

The Saudis start their Asian Cup campaign against Oman on Tuesday led by Mancini, who most recently won the European Championships with his native Italy.

Speaking on the eve of the match in Qatar, Mancini said he was happy with pre-tournament preparations but noted that not all of his players were getting as much action with their clubs as he would like.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.