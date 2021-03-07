Italy international defender Gianluca Mancini nodded in a corner to lift Roma to fourth in Serie A on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Genoa.

Paulo Fonseca’s side pull one point ahead of Atalanta who drop to fifth before their game Monday at Serie A leaders Inter.

Mancini jumped highest to turn in a Lorenzo Pellegrini corner after 24 minutes in the Stadio Olimpico, beating Genoa second choice ‘keeper Federico Marchetti who replaced Mattia Perrin.

