Stefano Sensi struck after the break with captain Ciro Immobile adding a second from the penalty spot late to maintain Italy’s perfect start to their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 Group C win in Lithuania on Wednesday.

The four-time world champions missed out on the World Cup finals in 2018.

But coach Roberto Mancini extended their unbeaten run to 25 consecutive games to match 2006 World Cup winning coach Marcello Lippi’s run without defeat.

