Midfield pair Marco Verratti and Stefano Sensi were both included in Italy’s squad for Euro 2020 named late Tuesday despite recent injuries.

Coach Roberto Mancini unveiled his 26-man squad at the midnight June 1 deadline set by UEFA ahead of the June 11-July 11 tournament.

There was also a surprise inclusion of Sassuolo forward Giacomo Raspadori, 21, who has not yet played for the senior national side.

Raspadori became available after Italy were eliminated from the European Under-21 Championship.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta