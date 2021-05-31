Italy coach Roberto Mancini announced a provisional 28-man squad for Euro 2020 on Sunday as he prepares for their final pre-tournament friendly against the Czech Republic.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Moise Kean was the biggest name to be dropped by Mancini, who kept Kean’s PSG teammate Marco Verratti and Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi despite the pair being injured.

The latest squad is not final as it will need to be whittled down to 26 by midnight on Tuesday, a day before Mancini’s players are set to meet to prepare for the match against the Czech Republic, which kicks off on June 4.

Compared to the 33-man squad Mancini selected ahead of Friday’s 7-0 thumping of San Marino, Sunday’s squad list also excluded Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno, Lazio defender Manuel Lazzari, Vincenzo Grifo, Cristiano Biraghi and Gian Marco Ferrari.

