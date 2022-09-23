Roberto Mancini said Thursday that he is not letting Italy’s injury crisis worry him before the Nations League visit of England, a team he says are one of the world’s best.

Mancini lost midfielders Marco Verratti, Sandro Tonali, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Matteo Politano in the lead up to Friday’s League A, Group 3 match at the San Siro, one of the European champions’ last until next year, because they failed to qualify for the upcoming Word Cup in Qatar.

He told reporters on Thursday that AC Milan’s Tonali would miss the England match and Monday’s trip to Budapest to face group leaders Hungary as he “wasn’t in great condition” when he arrived at the Azzurri’s Coverciano training centre.

“I’m not worried. It’s a match that we’re taking on in a delicate period for us as we’re missing a lot of players,” said Mancini.

