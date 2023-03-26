Roberto Mancini has kept his promise of making wholesale changes in Italy’s starting formation for their match against Malta at the National Stadium on Sunday night.

Italy must beat Malta on Sunday night to keep alive their hopes of a top-two finish that would guarantee them a place in the European Championship finals that will be played in Germany next year.

The Italy coach has made no less than eight changes to his starting formation keeping just three players that started in the team’s 2-1 defeat to England at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples last week.

