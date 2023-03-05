Gianluca Mancini fired Roma into Serie A's Champions League places with the only goal in Sunday's 1-0 win over Juventus, while Inter beat Lecce to retain second place.

Italy defender Mancini let rip with a perfectly-struck shot six minutes after half-time of a tight contest in Rome, lifting Jose Mourinho's team to fourth, 12 points ahead of Juve who played the final moments a man down after substitute Moise Kean booted Mancini.

Roma are ahead of AC Milan on goal difference following the champions' defeat at Fiorentina on Saturday night and three points behind Inter.

Champions League football looks increasingly unlikely for Juve, who hit the woodwork three times, unless their 15-point penalty for illicit transfer activity is overturned on appeal.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt