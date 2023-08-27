Roberto Mancini will be named Saudi Arabia coach on Monday after quitting the Italy job earlier this month, according to Italian media reports on Sunday.

Newspaper La Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that Mancini has signed a four-year contract with the Gulf state with an annual salary of 25 million euros ($27 million) and will be presented to media on Monday.

Saudi Arabia, who beat eventual champions Argentina at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, have been without a national team coach since Herve Renard left to take charge of France’s women’s team.

