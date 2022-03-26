Italy coach Roberto Mancini did not discuss his own future but told distraught fans on Saturday that “accepting even defeats in life is part of a healthy path of human and sports growth.”

European champions Italy failed to qualify for a second straight World Cup after crashing to a 1-0 defeat at home in Palermo to North Macedonia in a European playoff semi-final on Thursday.

“Last summer we were on the peak of Europe after completing one of the most beautiful feats in the history of the national team. A few hours ago we woke up on one of the lowest points,” Mancini wrote on Instagram.

“We went from total joy to frustrating disappointment. It’s really hard to accept, but accepting even defeats in life is part of a healthy path of human and sports growth.”

