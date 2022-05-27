Giorgio Chiellini’s final match for Italy against Argentina next week is a chance to thank him for his 18-year service, coach Roberto Mancini said on Friday.

Chiellini has announced his departure from club side Juventus and his international retirement at the end of this season, but the 37-year-old could continue to play in North America, according to several media reports.

The ‘Finalissima’ game at Wembley will be Chiellini’s 117th international appearance for the European champions.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta