Dino Zoff sees similarities between Roberto Mancini’s Euro 2020 finalists and the Italy team he captained to World Cup glory in 1982, he told AFP.

The Azzurri will face England in the final at Wembley on Sunday, bidding to win their second European Championship title and first since Zoff helped the team to victory in 1968.

His greatest moment came 14 years later, though, when he lifted the World Cup aged 40.

