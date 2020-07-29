A mandatory course for real estate agents will be offered from October.

The new course, which follows a reform governing the industry, will be offered by the Malta Developers' Association and the Institute of Tourism Studies.

According to the reform, all agents now have to be certified and hold a licence to be able to work in the sector.

The course is split into two sections. The first will be held over a period of 65 hours, while the second section, referred to as the ‘top-up level' for managers will be 24 hours long.

Agents are expected to undergo the course by December 2021, for all agents to be certified and licensed by the first quarter of 2022.

Around 2,500 people work in the real estate industry.

The courses are between eight and 12 points on the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS). This is the equivalent of two university modules.

The licence will be valid for five years. After this time, operators must prove they have kept up to date with training.

Operators who sell two properties or less every year will be exempt from having to obtain a licence.

MDA Academy Principal Ray Abela said that the training programme focuses on health and safety, service quality, social media, planning processes, legal and lands aspects, financial training about taxes and loans, as well as contracts. Eligible applicants must be 18 or older, in possession of a Mathematics and English O Level or 5 years’ experience and Level 2 or higher in Basic ICT Skills.