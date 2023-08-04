The European Commission is proposing mandatory Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes for textiles across EU Member States. This move aims to hold producers accountable for the entire lifecycle of textile products and promote sustainable management of textile waste.

Producers will be required to cover the costs of textile waste management, incentivising waste reduction and product circularity. The proposed rules also facilitate separate collection of textiles from 2025 and prioritize reuse and recycling.

The proposal also tackles the problem of illegal textile waste exports to countries lacking proper waste management capabilities. The new legislation aims to define the distinction between waste and reusable textiles, aiming to prevent the deceptive export of waste under the guise of reuse.

This complements the measures outlined in the proposal for a new Regulation on waste shipments, which will ensure that textile waste is only transported when there are sufficient guarantees that it will be handled in an environmentally responsible manner.

It is estimated that over 12.6 million tonnes of textile waste is generated each year in the European Union, with 5.2 million of it coming from clothing and footwear, equivalent to 12kg of waste per person yearly. The proposal will now require approval by both Council and the European Parliament.