Waste separation at source is one of the best solutions to maximise the resource potential of waste that would otherwise be lost at landfills. Through an amendment to existing regulations, waste separation at source has become mandatory.

Following public and stakeholder consultations, waste separation at source will now be mandatory for everyone, including government entities, households, businesses and other organisations, in a bid to recover as much recyclable waste as possible. The aim of such obligation is to prevent the disposal of recyclable waste as mixed residual waste (i.e. in the black bag), as this would otherwise not be available for recycling and to improve the quality of separately collected recyclable waste. This would improve environmental protection caused by improper waste separation, thus safeguarding our natural environment for future generations.

With the introduction of mandatory waste separation, the authorities are working to further mitigate the impacts of waste on the local environment. The more waste we separate properly, the less landfill space is needed. Approximately 90% of Malta’s municipal waste ends up in landfills and the national target, as set out in the landfill Directive as well as the Waste Management Plan for Malta 2021-2030, aim to decrease this to 10% by 2035.

As from April 14 , mandatory waste separation became enforceable by law for everyone, including businesses, private homes and governmental and non-governmental entities. This means that you will no longer be allowed to dispose of organic waste in the black bag and this waste will have to be appropriately disposed of appropriately in the organic bag instead. This principle also applies to recyclable waste such as plastic, paper and metals that need to be disposed of in the grey/green bag. Glass, on the other hand is collected through the municipal door-to-door collection every first and third Friday of every month. Recycling points may also be used for the separate collection of plastic, paper, metal and glass.

New national schedule for collection of domestic waste.

One thing that people must note is that between April and October, ERA and other authorities will be conducting an educational campaign for the public to familiarise themselves with these new regulations. This also includes the issuing of warnings to those persons that have disposed of waste inappropriately. After the lapse of these six months, whoever is caught disposing of waste inadequately will be first reprimanded, and on the second contravention fined €75 if a commercial entity or €25 if a household. These fines will be doubled, €150 for a commercial entity and €50 euro for households, for any subsequent contraventions.

For more information about the mandatory waste separation visit era.org.mt.