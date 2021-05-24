Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic confirmed Monday he was leaving AC Milan at the end of his six-month contract.

The 35-year-old former Juventus and Bayern Munich player joined the club last January as cover for Zlatan Ibrahimovic but made just 11 appearances because of muscular problems and scored no goals.

“It was a pleasure to play for AC Milan,” Mandzukic said in a post on Instagram. “I am thankful to the club management for giving me the opportunity, to the coaching staff for their dedicated work and to my team-mates who are not only excellent players but a great group of guys.

