Serie A leaders AC Milan announced on Tuesday the arrival of former Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic on a six-month contract.

Free agent Mandzukic, 34, who retired from international football after losing the 2018 World Cup final, returns to the Italian top-flight after four years with Juventus.

Mandzukic left Juve for Al-Duhail in 2019 but departed the Qatari side by mutual consent last July.

“The club and the striker have agreed on a deal until the end of the current season with an option to extend the contract for the next one,” Milan said.

