Senegal are through to a second consecutive Africa Cup of Nations final after breaking Burkina Faso hearts in their last-four tie in Yaounde on Wednesday, Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Sadio Mane scoring second-half goals to secure a 3-1 victory.

Africa’s top-ranked national team, Senegal will find out their opponents in Sunday’s final on Thursday, when hosts Cameroon take on Egypt in the second semi.

“We dedicate this win to our people,” said Senegal coach Aliou Cisse.

“We are really satisfied this evening. Our objective is to win the trophy because that is what the boys deserve given everything they have put into this.”

