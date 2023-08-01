Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel said Tuesday he was saddened that things didn’t work out for Sadio Mane at the club but feels his departure is for the best.

The Senegal forward, who joined Bayern just 12 months ago, is joining the growing number of players heading to Saudi Arabia.

The 31-year-old is reportedly set to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr in a deal worth a reported $45 million.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Mane rued his departure, saying: “Leaving Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Tuchel when he spoke in Singapore on the eve of his side’s friendly against Liverpool.

