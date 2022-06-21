Liverpool forward Sadio Mane reportedly landed in Germany on a private jet Tuesday in order to undergo a medical and sign for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.
Kicker magazine and top-selling German daily Bild both say that after touching down at the city’s airport, the 30-year-old was taken to a Munich hospital for a medical exam by Bayern’s team doctor.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us