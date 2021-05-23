Liverpool secured a place in next season’s Champions League by sweeping aside Crystal Palace 2-0 as 10,000 fans returned to Anfield on Sunday.

Sadio Mane struck either side of half-time as the Reds registered an eighth win in their final 10 games of the season to finish third in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had to celebrate the club’s first league triumph for 30 years in an empty stadium last season and their Premier League title defence was blown off course by a series of long-term injuries to key players.

