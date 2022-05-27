Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has promised a “special” answer over his future but first wants to focus on the Champions League final as he targets a fourth trophy this season for club and country.

The Senegal international, already an Africa Cup of Nations, League Cup and FA Cup winner, is seeking to cap a remarkable campaign in Paris against Real Madrid on Saturday.

Speculation has mounted over the future of the 30-year-old, who has been linked with Barcelona and Bayern Munich as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract at Anfield.

