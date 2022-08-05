Bayern Munich got their quest for an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title off to the best possible start, thrashing an overwhelmed Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1 away at Deutsche Bank Park on Friday.

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored on his league debut when he nudged a 28th minute header past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

The Senegalese was one of five different goal scorers for Munich, allaying fears Bayern may be toothless up front after the summer exit to Barcelona of Robert Lewandowski.

Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard, Jamal Musiala (two) and Serge Gnabry also got on the scoresheet for the Bavarians.

Kimmich opened the scoring in the fifth minute via a free kick, with his shot bouncing in off the post past a stunned Trapp, who may have had his vision obscured by dense fog caused by the pyrotechnics of his own home fans.

