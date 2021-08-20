Devis Mangia, the Head Coach of the National Teams, has selected an extended squad of 30 players ahead of the triple-header which will see the national team play home to Cyprus and away at Slovenia and Russia as part of the national team’s commitments in Group H of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Maltese fans will be back at the National Stadium to watch the national team host Cyprus on September 1. It will be the first game in front of supporters since head coach Devis Mangia was put at the helm of the team.

On Saturday September 4, Malta will play Slovenia in Ljubljana, and three days later, they take on Russia in Moscow.

